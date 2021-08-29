formerly of Uniontown
Meghan Virginia Ruane, 65, of Dunlap, Tenn., passed away suddenly, in Chattanooga, August 23, 2021. Meghan, the third of seven children, was born December 16, 1955, to Terry and Jim Ruane in Uniontown.
Meghan was a great academic, setting the bar high for her siblings that followed. She graduated from St. John's Roman Catholic High School where she enjoyed a classic and story-filled Catholic school experience. She graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science degree from Boston University and earned an MBA from University of Rhode Island.
Her professional career was spent in various leadership positions including director and chief operating officer within the health insurance industry. Meghan had the heart of a serving leader dedicated to the success of those she had the privilege to lead. She "walked the talk" and lead by example!
Since a young girl, Meghan was an avid equestrian. Towering at a whopping 5'2" tall, her bravery was inspirational. Despite being thrown and sustaining multiple injuries, she always got back on the horse. This determination and persistence served her well throughout her life as Meghan never ever quit or backed down from a personal or professional challenge.
Meghan was very kind and a great pet parent. She loved her various animals and will be missed by Gabriel, her miniature horse, Indie, her Tennessee Walker and Macey their Jack Russell Terrier.
Meghan was preceded in death by her brother, Billy; sister, Terry; and her parents.
Meghan is survived by her husband, Edward Joyce; brothers, Jim (wife Nancy), Chris (wife Kris) and Jack (wife Mary Jo); and sister, Shelagh; three nieces, Isabelle, Maggie (husband Brian) and Olivia (husband Kyle); four nephews, James, Seamus, Jack and Brett; and five great-nieces and nephews, Emma, Liam, Callum, Edie and Vivy who loved visiting her and Uncle Ed at their ranch in Dunlap.
The family will honor Meghan at a celebration of life at a future date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donation to Danny Did at www.dannydid.org/mobile/get-involved/donate
Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center in charge of arrangements.
