Uniontown
Melanie McCay Prokop, 62, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Melanie is survived by her three children, Michael, Elizabeth and Charles; her brother, Alan McCay; and sister, Christine McCay.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Prokop; her parents, Charles and Mary McCay; and brother, Charles McCay.
She was born October 10, 1958, in Uniontown, and resided in Houston, Texas the majority of her life before returning to Uniontown in 2018. Melanie loved her rescue dogs and enjoyed spending countless hours working in her garden.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem.
A Celebration of Life will be held during the summer in the Uniontown area. Please stay in touch with the family for the future date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in honor of Melanie to your local animal rescue organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.