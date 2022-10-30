Lake Lynn
Melanie Wise, 68 of Lake Lynn, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 23, 2022, in the Uniontown Hospital.
She was born May 30, 1954, in Smithfield, the daughter of John R. Buxton Jr. and Irene Cooley Buxton.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her nephew, Christopher Lytle.
Surviving is her loving husband of 40 years, Jim Wise Jr.; son, Ross Colin Wise, and girlfriend Kristy Shaffer; and Kristen Shaffer, whom she loved as a granddaughter; daughter, Nicole Marie Karwatske; stepson, James Wise III, and girlfriend Carolyn Friend; two grandchildren, Karly Mae Shaffer and Kyle Shaffer; sisters, Debbie Lytle, and husband David Hart and Lori Bell, and husband David Bell; and nieces and nephews.
Melanie worked with her husband for many years running their business, Wise Mining Company.
Family and close friends are invited to attend a visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, and a time of remembrance at 2 p.m., with Pastor Bryan Kelley officiating, at the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
