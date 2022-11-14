Lake Lynn
Melford E. Mitchell "Bud", 74 of Lake Lynn, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, November 11, 2022.
He was born January 30, 1948 in Uniontown, a son of the late Elmer and Anne Dixon Mitchell Sr.
Preceding him in death were his parents, and siblings, Elmer Jr., Beverly, Martha, Mae, Agnes and Dale.
Surviving are his loving wife of 49 years, Carol; children, Mark, Morgan and Lori, Stephen and Laura, Terry, and Trish and Tony; grandchildren, Rebecca, Stephen, Deeva and J.R., Devon and Matt, Mark, Savannah and Bryan, Italia, and Naveed; numerous great- grandchildren; very close nephew Charlie; nieces and nephews and his loving dog Bear.
Bud was known for his sence of humor. He was a HAM Radio Operator (KC3POS) and a member of Uniontown Amateur Radio Club. Bud attended Spirit and Fire Church. He also was an avid hunter and fisherman.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa. The Funeral Service will begin at 6 p.m. with Pastor Dan Androsik Jr. officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Melford Mitchell Memorial Fund, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa. 15436.
