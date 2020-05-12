Uniontown
Melissa Mitchell, 58, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Mercy Hospital, with her loving family by her side. She was born November 25, 1961.
She was preceded in death by her loving parents; and by her two sons, James Mitchell and Randel Hetrick.
She is survived by her children, Krystal Daugherty and husband James Cross of Uniontown, Katrina Mitchell of Connellsville, Wesley Hetrick and girlfriend Brittney Taylor, Davey Dillinger and wife Cheryle, Jeremiah Dillinger, Damien Dillard. Also surviving is her boyfriend of 14 years, Robert Cullen; and two grandchildren, Sapphire and Wesley, all from Uniontown.
Melissa enjoyed being on the computer, artwork, making some crafts and especially being with and loving and caring for her (family) children.
She will be greatly missed by many.
To us you are strong like the river, your love was endless like the ocean, and we shall cherish the memories to the depths.
All services are private for the family and under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.