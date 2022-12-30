Uniontown
Melissa Sue Weibl, 43, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, in her home.
She was born February 7, 1979, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Janice Mancuso.
She graduated from California University with her Bachelor's Degree in Education.
For 15 years, Melissa was employed at Nemacolin as a massage therapist.
Melissa adored animals, especially her dog, Gabriel, and her 14 rescue cats.
Melissa is survived by her husband of 10 years, Clint Weibl of Uniontown; brother, Bob Ober of South Carolina; her aunt, whom she adored, Melinda Kefover of Speers; and her furbaby, Gabriel.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and supervision of the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 418 North Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville, PA 15425.
In following with Melissa's wishes, there will be no visitation or services held.
Interment will be private.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.
