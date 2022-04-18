Uniontown
Melrose Gaisbauer, 87, of Uniontown, passed away and went to be with her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ Friday, April 15, 2022.
She was born December 2, 1934, in Shoaf.
She was predeceased by her parents, David Yeager and Gladys Myers Yeager; her husband, Bill Gaisbauer; aunt, Lida Myers; and son-in-law, Clinton.
Surviving are her children, Debbie Frangipani, Diane and Les Elliott, Sharon and Jim Rankin, Carol and Jeff Reynolds, and David and Sandy Gaisbauer; grandchilden, Lisa Gaisbauer and Jason Stankus, Joshua and Nikki Villaneuva, Angela and Dave Wallace, Mikey and Jessica Nicklow, Kimberly and Alvin Sapp, Mandy and Angel Gonzalez, David George and Derek Gaisbauer; along with great-grandchildren, Alan Weiblinger, Baleigh, Selena, Izzy, Gabby and Zoey Villanueva, Kaley Rankin, DJ and Amber Wallace, Tara Rankin, Mason Smith, Bella Sapp, Tori and Noah Highberger, Mia Gonzalez and Kenzie Nicklow; great-great grandchildren, Elianna Wallace and Adalynn Thorpe; brothers, David and Karen Yeager, the Rev. Roger and Nancy Yeager; sisters-in-law, Nancy Maldovan and Nancy Gaisbauer; nieces and nephews; and close friend, Amber Harrison.
Melrose was employed at Brownsville General Hospital for many years until her retirement.
She was a member of the Hopwood Free Methodist Church.
The family will receive friends and family from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Wednesday, April 20, in the Hopwood Free Methodist Church, 116 Hopwood-Coolspring Road, Hopwood, with Pastor Charlie O'Brien officiating.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Light and Life Free Methodist Campground, 117 North Morgantown Street, Fairchance, PA 15436.
