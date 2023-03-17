Melva Ann Whiting Kennedy, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, surrounded by family. She leaves behind her husband, partner and best friend of more than 60 years, Robert “Bob” Kennedy.
Melva was born on October 26, 1946, to Melvin “Bucky” Whiting and Beverly Stevenson Whiting.
After losing her mother at the young age of 15, Melva helped care for her siblings: Sue, Sandy, Ricky, Mary Alice and Philly, giving continuing support and encouragement throughout their lives.
After an early career as beautician, Melva, a staunch advocate for women’s rights, become one of the first female coal miners in the state. She carried that same determination through culinary training, working as a chef and then taking the ultimate leap to join her husband as owner of “Kennedy’s Country.” Through their successful partnership they were able to travel the country sharing their love of folk art (and each other) with the world.
Melva passed her strength and independent spirit to her two daughters, Dae Lynn Kennedy and Leslie (Craig) Maxson. She was incredibly proud of their accomplishments, their families and successful careers while being a constant source of love and comfort.
Melva was “Nana” to two incredibly treasured grandchildren Gavin and Lily Maxson. The wisdom and patience she passed on will carry on her legacy.
At her request, there will be no formal arrangements. Honor her smile, sense of humor and kindness by living in the moment each and every day.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Valley Garden Club, Youth Scholarship Fund, c/o Pam Gregor, 224 Nicholls Hill Road, Rostraver, PA, 15012.
