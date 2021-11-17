Lemont Furnace
Melvin Charles "Little John" Eddy, 67, of Lemont Furnace, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021, in Bella Healthcare Center, Uniontown. He was born November 12, 1954, in Blacksville, W.Va., to the late Velma Irene Eddy Tennant.
Melvin attended Mt. View Church and worked as a truck driver for 43 years. He enjoyed travelling on his motorcycle with his wife, playing golf, fishing, hunting and sports.
He is survived by his wife, Terry J. Hughes Eddy; his children, Shawn (Bonnie) Wingrove, Shane Wingrove, Shad (Donna) Wingrove and Randy (Michelle) Eddy; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Terry (Joann) Eddy, Marvin (Twila) Eddy, Marion (Donna) Eddy and Emma (Harry) Michael; along with several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 12 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 18, and from 9 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Friday, November 19, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, with Pastor Lee Maley and Pastor Mark Pasquarette officiating.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
