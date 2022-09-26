Lemont Furnace
Melvin E. "Hol" Ramage, 65, of Lemont Furnace, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 23, 2022, at home.
He was born July 19, 1957, to Dorothy Jean Collins Ramage of Lemont Furnace, and the late Melvin E. Ramage Sr.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his two sons, Joshua and Jarred Smith; and his grandparents from both sides.
Melvin loved being outdoors. Fishing and hunting were his favorite things to do. He loved all of the beauty that went along with the outdoors. He was always doing something, and even after his retirement from US Steel, he never quit working. Whether it was fixing cars, yard work, or helping his friends and family with things, Mel always had to remain busy.
Mel loved his animals and always had a buddy or two by his side.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and pet owner.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Melanie Breakiron Ramage; his daughter, Jenn Breakiron; grandchildren, Tara Rankin, Brian Smith and Mason Smith. Also surviving are his sisters, Susan (Dave) Hixon and Jackie Ramage; and brother, Chris (Diane) Ramage; several nieces and nephews; his good friends, Jeff (Cindy) Williams and Dewayne Yauger. He spent his days with good buddies, Clyde, Thelma and Gruff.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made to 412 Animal Rescue, 529 North Avenue, Verona.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday September 27, 2022, and until 11 a.m., the hour of the service, Wednesday September 28, 2022, with Pastor Bryan Kelley officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
