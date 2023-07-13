formerly of Brownsville
Melvin "Mel" Gene Baxter, 96, a former residence of Brownsville and most recently, a resident of Connellsville, passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023, surrounded by his children. He was born August 20, 1926, in Fostoria, Ohio, to the late Albert and Mary Graham Baxter.
After graduating from Fostoria High School, he served honorably in the United States Army Air Corp during World War II.
He began his career in the newspaper printing business, working in Fostoria, Delphos, Ohio, and Weirton, W.Va., but retired as office manager for EOLA Coal Company in Pennsylvania.
He holds a 74-year membership in the Free Masons, Grand Lodge of Ohio, holding a 33rd Degree. A long-time member of the Rotary Club of Brownsville, and exemplifying its "Service Above Self", he served in various leadership positions at the local level, but also volunteered on the Rotary Youth Exchange Committee at the District Level. Thanks to his passion, students experienced life in a different country and he hosted many of them in his own home.
Perhaps what he will be remembered for the most is his more than 35 years of coaching in Brownsville Biddy Basketball League and his caring approach to teaching kids, some of whom never bounced a basketball before.
Mel enjoyed woodworking and photography in his spare time.
A 45-year+ member of Fort Burd United Presbyterian Church in Brownsville, Mel served in various leader positions.
A dedicated and loving family man, Mel spent a lot of time with his children as they were growing up, dragging them to Rotary events, cutting endless cords of wood, and picking gallons of raspberries.
Nothing brought a smile to his face, however, more than the sight of his grandchildren, unless it was his great-grandchildren. He enjoyed spending hours with the "Littles" and let them climb all over him. He was delighted to have lived long enough to have four generations in many of his photos.
Surviving to cherish his memory are the mother of his children, Beth Baxter of California; son, Eric Bradley of Fostoria; daughters, Leah Elizabeth Bierer of Connellsville, Rachael (Casey) Anne Morrison of Brownsville; his grandchildren, Terry (Kayla), Levi, Christopher, Lizzy and Collins; and great-grandchildren, Ryder, Violet and Grayson; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Gregory Gene Baxter of New Orleans, La.; his brother, Robert Baxter of Risingsun, Ohio; and his sister, Helen Tretter of Bowling Green, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to TeamHumanity in Brownsville at teamhumanityllc.org, which continues the work with kids that Mel so enjoyed.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the NOVAK-MELENYZER FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.novakfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.