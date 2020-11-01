Hibbs
Melvin John Lovis, 87, of Hibbs, passed away peacefully, Thursday, October 29, 2020, at his home, with his loving family at his side.
He was born October 24, 1933, in Keisterville, a son of the late Steve and Effie Kovanic Lovis.
John was a member of the former Church of The Madonna in Cardale, and was currently a member of St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church of Masontown.
He was also a member of The American Legion Post #423 of Masontown, PA and the United Mine Workers of America.
John also began working in 1978 at The Historic Church of St. Peter in Brownsville and was very well known in the community for doing handyman work for family and friends. He was the caretaker of St. Peter's Cemetery where he took care of the grass and digging of graves.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Koposko; brother, Edward Lovis; daughter-in-law, Tracie Lovis.
John is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Barbara J. Berdar Lovis; five children, Daniel Lovis of Uniontown, David Lovis of Hibbs, Renee Lazuka and husband Dennis of McClellandtown, Joseph Lovis of Hibbs, Kimberly Harden and husband William of Hibbs; five grandchildren, Lara Bianco and husband Andrew, Larissa Kutek and husband Anthony, Hannah Erdely and husband Christopher, Aaron Matzus and wife Hope, Danielle Lovis; three great-grandchildren, Ellie Rose Kutek, Andrew Bianco and Lillian Erdely; loving pet dog, Snickers; one brother and two sisters, Robert Lovis of Hibbs, Virginia Shank of Keisterville, Evelyn Gogola of Uniontown; loving friends, Charles and Bernardine Moore. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A very special thank you to Amedisys Hospice, Bobbie Jo, Lisa, Rianna, Sara, Jackie, and especially Pastor David McElroy for their compassion and wonderful care.
Friends will be received in THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday and until 10:15 a.m. Monday where a Prayer Service will be held followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in The Historic Church of St. Peter in Brownsville, with The Rev. Father William G. Berkey as Celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery.
www.dearthfh.co
