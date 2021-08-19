Arnold
Melvin L. Duley Sr., 72, of Arnold, died Sunday, August 15, 2021, in Forbes Hospital, Monroeville.
He was born October 16, 1948, in Morgantown, W.Va., a son of Hubert Duley and Katherine Rossi Duley.
He retired after many years of being a self-employed auto mechanic.
Surviving are his children, Scott Duley (fiancee Nicole Furnier), Patrick Dwyane Duley (Britnie Irvin), Melvin (Katelyn) Duley Jr., Melanie Duley; grandchildren, Jeremiah, Jayden, Kaylee, Arianna, Carter, Connor, Cannon; sisters, Ruth, Roberta; brother, Clarence "Pete"; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; brothers and sisters, Delphia "Rose", Arthur "James", Alfred, Dorothy, George.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME.
Services will be held in the funeral home, at 10 a.m. Saturday, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Interment will follow in Percy Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions suggested to the Melvin L. Duley Sr. Memorial Fund, c/o Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, PA 15431.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com
