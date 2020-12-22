Hopwood
Melvin Leroy Hammett, 83, of Hopwood, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020, in the Uniontown Hospital. He was born August 21, 1937, in Dunbar, a son of the late Mansell and Gladys Hiles Hammett.
Also preceding him in death were eight siblings, Violet Morris, Pauline Newell, Myrtle Hughes, Olive Lafisca, Ethel Martin, Eugene Hammett, Albert Hammett and Mansel Hammett.
Melvin served honorably in the U.S. Army, was a member of the Bible Baptist Church and had been employed at Anchor Glass in Connellsville for 32 years. He was a hard working and loving husband and brother who enjoyed helping his friends and neighbors with their grass cutting, and spent his spare moments hunting ginseng roots.
Surviving are his wife of 36 years, Nora C. Metts Hammett; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, visitation and services for the immediate family will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., the time of a funeral service, Wednesday, December 23, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., officiated by Pastor Dale Redick. Masks and social distancing for family members is required.
Private interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.