McClellandtown
Melvin R. Lincoln, 90, of McClellandtown, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
He was born on April 6, 1932, in Republic, son of the late Russell E. and Clara E. Randolph Lincoln.
He was a Korean War Army Veteran, serving in the 887th Field Artillery in Germany.
He was a retired foundry worker for Rockwell International of Uniontown, after 34 years of employment.
Mel was a long-time member of the Franklin and German Granges. He loved farming, gardening, hunting and providing for his family. His greatest love was his family and his dog, Buddy.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene; and his son-in-law, John Vaslavsky.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 65 years, Ruth L. Stuck Lincoln; his two daughters, Joanne Vaslavsky and Patty Nedley; granddaughters, Holly L. Nedley and Kristin M. Nedley, of whom he cherished and was very proud of; sisters, Ellen Skergan, Etta Melvin and Judy Ganoe; also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022, and until the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Interment in Church Hill Cemetery.
A special thank you to Kathy, Cindy and Giddy for their help and support to the family. www.dearthfh.com
