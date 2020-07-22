New Salem
Melvin Ujchick of Stone Church Road, New Salem, passed peacefully in the Uniontown Hospital, Monday, July 20, 2020, at the age of 85.
Melvin is survived by his loving wife, Merrily; daughters, Tammy and Robert Gordon, Melanie and Jeff Brosky and Missy and Mike Dillon; grandchildren, Bobby and Garnet Gordon, Kristen Gordon and Marty Smith, Brandon Brosky, Dylan Brosky, Cameron Brosky and Jace Dillon; and great-grandchildren, Maxin Mehalik and Andrew Gordon.
Melvin is predeceased by his parents, Milan and Julia Ujchick; and sister, Frances Collie.
Melvin was born in 1935, in Uniontown. He graduated from Redstone Township High School, and in 1953 he joined the Air Force where he served four years.
After his military service, Melvin went on to earn a degree in education from California State College. Melvin was a teacher for 34 years at the Brownsville Area School District and was passionate about making a difference in the lives of his students. Melvin served as a longtime coach of the Brownsville High School baseball team where he championed his athletes to many victories.
Melvin was a strong patriarch of his family and good friend to all. He adored his grandchildren and relished his titles of “pap” and “big pappy.” Melvin was eagerly anticipating the arrival of a new grandchild and great-grandchild later this year.
Melvin loved celebrating his family, never missed a birthday and was first to arrive for every picnic. Playing with his little guys, Maxin, Jace and Andrew were the highlights of his week. Baseball was his one true sport. He lived for watching the Brosky boys’ baseball games, analyzing the games with Brandon and was always a hopeful Pirates fan on opening day.
Friends will be received in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, Republic, on Thursday, July 23, from 4 to 8 p.m. where a blessing service will be held on Friday, July 24, at 10 a.m. with Father Thumma Fathimereddy as celebrant. Entombment will follow in the Chapel Mausoleum, LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Condolences are welcome at kishfabry.com.
