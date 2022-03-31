Millersville
Melvina Sabatini Rohrer, 92, of Millersville, passed away unexpectedly, in her home, Monday, March 28, 2022. Born in Smock, she was a daughter of the late Nazzareno and Maria Orsini Sabatini.
Melvina was the loving wife of the late Guy M. Rohrer, who died in 1994.
Melvina owned and operated her own hair salon for over 40 years and then worked at Oak Leaf Manor as a cook and personal care assistant for over 30 years.
Of the Catholic faith, Melvina was a parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Guys and Dolls Club and past member of the Women's Auxiliary. She also belonged to the Buffalo Gals and Sidekicks Line Dancers. In keeping with her passion for cooking, generosity, and hospitality, Melvina volunteered for the Millersville Meals on Wheels.
Melvina is survived by her son, Guy Timothy Rohrer and wife Beth Ann of Dover, Fla.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by 10 siblings.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 1, in St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow, with the Rev. Lawrence W. Sherdel as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery in Bausman.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Melvina's memory may be made to Millersville Meals on Wheels, 121 N. George Street, Millersville, PA 17551, or to St. Philip Catholic Church at the address above.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.