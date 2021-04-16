Hopwood
Melvonia Jean Brown, 59, of Hopwood, died Monday, April 12, 2021, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.
She was born September 28, 1961, in Brownsville, a daughter of Melvin Campbell and Wilma Jean Auvil Campbell.
She was a homemaker.
Surviving are her daughters, Andrea (Edward Jr.) Camp, Jennifer Price; her grandchildren, Haley Camp, Edward Camp III, Kacie Bailey, Christopher Bailey; great-grandchildren Emma and Adelyn; brothers Todd (Terri) Campbell and Keith Campbell; sister Brenda (Scott) Trump; nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; and her husband, John Brown.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m., the hour of service, Saturday, April 17, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
