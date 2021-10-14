Leckrone
Mercedes "Marcy" Jean Brown, 73, of Leckrone, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.
She was born December 2, 1947, in Leckrone, a daughter of the late Daniel and Bethel Wilson Berti.
Marcy graduated from Quaker Valley High School Class of 1966. Before retiring, she was employed as a telemarketer at Tele Tech. She enjoyed cooking, taking care of all the grandbabies, reading and shopping.
She was predeceased by her parents; and sister-in-law, Beatrice Berti.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Roger "Rocky" Brown and wife Carol, Amy Cuppett and husband Mike, Mitchell "Mick" Brown and wife Debbie; eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Daniel Berti; and sisters, Beth Crow and husband Keith, and Glenna Hawks; several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 6 p.m., the hour of service in the funeral home chapel, Thursday, October 14, with Pastor Walter Sapp officiating.
Private interment in Sewickley Cemetery, Sewickley.
