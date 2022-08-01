Mercedes Tyler Mecozzi, 27, of Uniontown, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
Mercedes was born on August 21, 1994, in Uniontown, the daughter of Michelle Clark and stepfather Danny Brown.
Cede was a nurturing mother, a loving daughter, sister, and friend. She was a pet lover, and the glue of her little family.
In addition to her mother and stepfather, Mercedes is survived by her daughter, Anaya Mecozzi; her grandmother, Irma Maust; sisters, Nicole Brown and Sara Jacobs, both of Uniontown, Chanel Amado of New Jersey; a brother; her nephew, Braydon Brown; her therapist, and confidant, Tee; her dog Nino; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Friends will be received 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 2, 2022 in DEGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME and Crematory, Dolfi Chapel, Stacey A. Dolfi, FD, 65 N. Gallatin Ave., Uniontown, PA. A service will be held in the funeral home at 5:30 p.m., followed by a dinner at Olive Garden, 517 W.est Main Street, Uniontown, PA. Interment is private.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.