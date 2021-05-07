Uniontown
Merle A. Morgan Jr., 87, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. He was born May 16, 1933, in Beaver Falls.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Ira Merle Morgan Sr. and Violet H. Carpenter Morgan; along with a brother, Gary Morgan; and a daughter, Lisa Morgan.
Surviving are his wife, Delores Jean Jacobs Morgan; three daughters, Jamie Sue Childers of Ohio, Roxane Morgan (Keven Kurcina) of Harrisburg and Susan Hill (Wayne) of Colora, Md. There are also three grandchildren, Karly and Nicholas Childers and Monica Hill.
Merle was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church. He served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and retired from the Uniontown Hospital Police Force. Merle was also a member of the American Legion Post 51, Hutchinson Gun Club and the National Rifle Association. He will be remembered as an avid hunter and angler as well as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Family will be received for a private visitation in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday morning followed by a service at 11 a.m. with Rev. Kevin Anderson officiating. Interment will be private.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.