Gans
Merle Allen Adams, 62, of Gans, passed away suddenly on Sunday September 26, 2021.
He was born July 23, 1959, in Uniontown, the son of Merle Skyler Adams and Betty Lou Smith Davis
In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his wife Kimberly; son Cody Allen; sisters Rouchell Marie and Lisa Marie; and niece Alexa Marie Randolph; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Left to cherish his memory are brother Grant (Jill) Adams of Cornelius N.C.; niece Delaney Adams; nephews Noah and Jacob Adams; great-nephew Jax Smith; aunts Jeannie (Sonny) Jackson of Batavia Ohio, Linda (Albert) DeVault of Gans, Raylene King of Uniontown; and numerous cousins, and dear friends.
Allen, as his family and friends knew him, was a talented carpenter that simply loved to build and create. Hands on and always willing to help those in his life, he was talented in working with everything. Whether wood, metal, concrete, or plastic, he had a natural ability to make it work.
He started numerous small businesses in his life journey as his talents were as broad and deep as his interests.
He loved music and the simple things in life, but always shared that his greatest accomplishment was being a father to his son Cody, who was tragically taken at an early age. He has now gone to rejoin Cody, Kim, Rouchell and Mom on the other side and will be deeply missed by those left behind.
Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic protocols, and circumstances of his unexpected passing, Allen's family has chosen to delay any formal gatherings at this time and will plan a celebration of his life at a later and more appropriate date.
Please reach out to GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC. regarding your interest in being contacted with gathering details, once available.
Online condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
Donations in his honor are being received by the family.
Please contact GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC. for family contact information. The GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Fairchance, has been entrusted with Allen's professional funeral arrangements.
