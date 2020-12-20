New Salem
Merle Daniels of New Salem, formerly of Mill Run, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020, after a brief illness.
Merle retired form Ford Motor Company in Lorain, Ohio, before moving to make his home in Mill Run.
Merle enjoyed bowling and playing his lottery, along with lending a helping hand to whoever needed one. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Survivors include his son, Danny and his partner, Pat of Avon Lake, Ohio; daughters Angela Cross and husband Gregory of Marysville, Ohio, Janet Daniels (Brooks) in Arkansas; and Loretta Milligan, his partner of 12 years of New Salem; and brother Mickey; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Ada Daniels (Joseph); daughter Stephanie Daniels; and three brothers.
A celebration of life is to be scheduled in the future.
All arrangements are under the direction of the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, PA 15425.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.