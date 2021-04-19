Lemont Furnace
Merrie Jane Miller David, 85, of Lemont Furnace, passed away peacefully, Friday, April 16, 2021, at Monarch Meadows Personal Care Home, Uniontown. She was born February 7, 1936, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Chauncey E. Miller Sr. and Helen Fee Miller.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John E. David in 1998; and her brother, Chauncey Miller Jr.
Merrie Jane was a graduate of Uniontown High School class of 1954. She devoted her life to the care of her family and will be deeply missed.
She was the beloved mother of Jayne E. David Nestor and husband Michael of Fairmont, W.Va., Mark John David and wife Marlene of Uniontown and Amy Lynch and husband Mark of Connellsville. Merrie Jane was the cherished grandmother of Christopher Michael Nestor and his companion Miranda Masters, Kathleen Elizabeth Hinerman and husband Robert, Gunnar David Lynch and fiance Cassidy Johnson and Cullen John Lynch. She is also survived by her brother, Harry Miller of Uniontown; her sister-in-law, Janet Miller; and a niece, Lisa Miller Clipp.
We extend heartfelt thanks to special neighbors, Jean Phelan and Linda Myers, as well as her special caretaker, Sherry Bastian. We also thank the nurses and caregivers at Monarch Meadows Personal Care Home and Amedisys Hospice
As was her wish, private services for her immediate family will be held in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, Monday, April 19, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating
Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.