Uniontown
Mertle Annie Pomeroy Monroe, 82, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Friday, July 21, 2023. She was born June 8, 1941, in Dry Branch, W.Va.
Mertle was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Pomeroy and Virginia Skagg Pomeroy; husband, Warren Monroe; son, Allen Jarrell; and 14 siblings.
Mertle was a very loving mother and grandmother, who cared for animals of all types but was known by her family and close friends as the "cat lady." She kept and loved them all.
Left to cherish her memory are three children, Marie Ann Monroe Lovall (Alan) of Republic, James Pomeroy of Flint, Mich., and Miranda Rhodes of North Carolina; 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; and two siblings.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Monday, July 24, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, with Pastor Gary Workman officiating the service. Interment will be private.
