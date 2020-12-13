Smock
Mervin L. Showalter, 71, of Smock, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, December 9, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born August 30, 1949, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Wayne C. and Gladys M. McGregor Showalter; a grandbaby; and two brothers, Wayne L. "Bud" Showalter and Timothy Showalter.
Mervin owned and operated Economy Furnace Company.
He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and was a faithful member of Bible Baptist Church for over 45 years. Mervin served as chairman of the Deacons Board, was bus ministry director, a position he enjoyed as he loved the children and all of the riders, was choir director and a soul winner and God's servant. His favorite scripture was: Galatians 2:20, "I am crucified with Christ: never the less I live; yet not I, but Christ liveth in me: and the life which I now live in the flesh. I live by the faith of the Son of God who loved me, and gave himself for me."
Left to cherish Mervin's memory are his loving wife, Margaret J. "Margi" Judy Showalter; three children, Timothy Showalter and wife Erin of Perryopolis, Robert "Bob" Showalter of Smock and Laura J. Janos and husband Robert of Grindstone; four grandchildren, Ryan Showalter, Emma (pappy's girl), Dakota Janos and Bryson Janos; a brother, Jeffery Showalter and wife Sherry Dee of Addison; three sisters-in-law, Nancy Nicholson, Marian Judy and Debbie Judy; and nieces and nephews. Mervin is also survived by his Economy Furnace Family, Brad, Heidi and Kaylee Gluvna, Rich Price, Harry Sharp and Autumn Felgar; and very special friends who are like family, Dale and Marty Johnson, Ken and Jazmin Kramer and girls, Rich and Kelly Walters and all of his girls, Chuck and Stephanie David, Linde Janos and Marge Trincia and family.
Friends will be received in the Bible Baptist Church, 1 Evergreen Terrace, from noon to 8 p.m. Monday and until 11 a.m. Tuesday, the hour of service. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. Face masks are mandatory during visitation and services. Arrangements are under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
