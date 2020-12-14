Smock
Mervin L. Showalter, 71, of Smock, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, December 9, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born August 30, 1949, in Uniontown.
Friends will be received in the Bible Baptist Church, 1 Evergreen Terrace, from noon to 8 p.m. Monday and until 11 a.m. Tuesday, the hour of service. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. Face masks are mandatory during visitation and services. Arrangements are under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
