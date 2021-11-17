Farmington
Meryle-Lynn Beighley Epps, 61, of Farmington, passed away Monday, October 11, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital. She was born March 11, 1960, in Vanderbilt, a daughter of the late John Beighley and Frances Smith Beighley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Epps.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 5 until the 6 p.m. service celebrating Meryle-Lynn's life, Thursday, November 18, with the Rev. Leslie Fuller officiating. Interment will be private.
