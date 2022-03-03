Uniontown
Michael A. Constable, 69, of Uniontown, passed away, unexpectedly, Wednesday, February 23, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 7, 1952, in Brownsville, a son of the late William M. and Virginia L. Conroy Constable.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his in-laws, Helen and John Smarslok; nephew, Michael Constable; and a brother-in-law, Edward Pahula.
Michael was a coal miner in the Cumberland Mine, manager of Carter Lumber, and retired from Verizon. He was a member of United Mine Workers of America, lifetime member of Hutchinson Sportsman's Club, and a member of Uniontown Columbian Association, where he enjoyed bartending and cooking for his fellow members. He was famous for his lasagna and biscotti, and remembered for his remarkable smile and kindness to everyone. A loving husband, dad (to everyone), brother, uncle, a friend to many, but his favorite of all, pappy.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 44 years, Kathleen M. Smarslok Constable; their twin sons, Michael A. Constable II and wife Kari, John W. Constable and wife Amanda, all of Uniontown; his granddaughter, Amelia Grey Constable, "the apple of his eye"; his "fur-babies," Maxwell, Reggie, Maggie and Zoebelle; his brothers and sisters, William (Emma) Constable of Port Orange, Fla., James (Carol) Constable of Footedale, Tina (Danny) Berthlotte of Uniontown, Rose (Stephen) Kvasnovsky of York, Albert (Pamela) Constable, and Lisa (John) Magerko, all of Footedale; many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews, all of whom loved him dearly.
Friends will be received from 1 until the 5 p.m. hour of service Saturday, March 5, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, with Pastor Reagan Rager officiating.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
