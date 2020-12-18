Uniontown
Michael A. "Mickey" Cronin, 57, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020, in Latrobe Hospital.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will meet from 5 until the 7 p.m. service celebrating Mickey's life Friday, December 18, with the Rev. Jim Gear officiating. Interment will be private.
COVID restrictions will be adhered to.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mickey's memory to Mary Lou DeWitt, P.O. Box 253, Scottdale, PA 15683.
