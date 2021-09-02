Smock
Michael A. Petrus, 71, of Smock, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, in Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was born Friday, January 6, 1950, in Connellsville, a son of Michael Jr. and Agnes Kubitsky Petrus.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother-in-law, Ed Plisko.
He was a member of St. John the Baptist, Perryopolis. Michael loved to hunt, fish and golf, especially with his sons and grandsons.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Rita Plovock Petrus; sons Michael J. Petrus, Thomas A. Petrus, Ryan G. Petrus and wife Jessica; grandsons Buck Ryan Petrus, Bearon Michael Petrus; his sister, Vanessa Plisko; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a very close cousin, Robert Petrus, whom he loved as a brother.
Friends will be received in the NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA 15417, from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 3, and until 9 a.m. Saturday, September 4, when prayers of transfer will be held in the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, 3332 Pittsburgh Road, Perryopolis, PA 15473.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.novakfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.