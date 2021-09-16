formerly of Masontown
Michael A. Valentine, Jr., 34, of Morgantown, W.Va., formerly of Masontown, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021, in WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital.
He was born April 6, 1987, in Uniontown, a son of the late Michael A. Valentine and Tina Lowery Kinzey, who survives him, of Smithfield.
Michael was a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Tina Kinzey and stepfather Edward Kinzey; children Evan Durst, Max Valentine, Emma Valentine and Aiden Valentine; sisters Amber (Tim) Harrelson, and Stephanie Kinzey and fiance Cody Nicklow; and eight nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 1 until the 4 p.m. hour of service Friday, September 17, in the funeral home chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to John S. Maykuth Jr. Funeral Home for funeral expenses.
