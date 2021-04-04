Uniontown
Michael A. Wesolowsky, 54, of Uniontown, passed away suddenly, at home, Thursday, April 1, 2021. He was born April 1, 1967, in Uniontown, a son of the late Frank T. and Helen C. Balas Wesolowsky.
Michael was the beloved brother of Bernadine "Bernie" Rattay (Bob Petcheny), with whom he made his home, Rita Glad (Don) of Hanover, Mary Anne Mapstone and Francis Wesolowsky (Dale Jean), all of Masontown, Cynthia Haynes (Daniel) of Nags Head, N.C., Ronald Wesolowsky (Sharon) of Uniontown, James A. Wesolowsky (Sharon) of McClellandtown, Diane Nesnec (John) New Salem; dear uncle of Donnie and Lisa, Laurie, Brian, Megan, and Kristen, Jessica, Jonathan; and great-uncle of Hayley and Harper.
Michael was a loving and caring brother and son who liked everyone. He was an avid sports fan, especially of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Steelers and Penguins. For several years he worked for Goodwill Industries of Southwest Pennsylvania. He will be deeply missed by those who loved him.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. the time of a blessing service, Monday, April 5, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue, Extension, Uniontown.
Interment will follow at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, St. Mary Cemetery, Leckrone.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
