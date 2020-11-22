Masontown
Michael A. Zumerling Jr., 87, of Masontown, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was born August 9, 1933, in Gates, a son of the late Michael Andrew Sr. and Katherine Katrody Zumerling.
He was a graduate of German Township High School, Class of 1951 and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was employed by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons as a senior correctional officer until his retirement.
Mike loved watching the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins on TV. He was a manager of Teener Baseball League and American Legion teams. He was a member of the American Legion and Jednota. He loved gardening and did so for many years. He also loved family gatherings and traveling. He was loved by all and will be sorely missed.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Frances Gordulic.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Irene E. Zembar Zumerling, who was his high school sweetheart and they celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary October 3, 2020. In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Kathryn (Robert) Lesnick of Virginia, Deborah Zumerling of California, Michael (Kim) Zumerling III of Bridgeville and Steven Zumerling of California; five grandchildren, Robert (Amanda) Lesnick Jr., Alexander (Asifa) Lesnick, Leslie (Michael) Wade, Michael E. (Danielle) Zumerling, Nikolas Zumerling; eight great-grandchildren, Joey, Andrew and Hayley Lesnick, Norah, Henry and Lydia Wade, Gianna Zumerling and Laith Lesnick; and his sisters, Marcela DePinto of Youngstown, Ohio, and Connie Gereg of Pittsburgh.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 23, and until 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Saint Francis of Assisi Parish Church, with Father William G. Berkey as celebrant. Interment at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.