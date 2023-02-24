Allison
Michael “Pappy” Alan Coombs, Sr., 70, of Allison, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, in Washington Hospital with his loving family by his side.
He was born on April 10, 1952, in Morgantown, W.Va., a son of the late William and Louise Horne Coombs.
Mike is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Cindy Lee Clark Coombs; children: Kristina Lynne Beattie and her husband, Charles, and Michael Alan Coombs, Jr. (Lena), all of Allison; grandchildren: Sarah Teagarden and Aiden Coombs; brother, William Coombs; sister, Susan Csaplik and her husband, Eugene; brother-in-law, Rob and his wife, Jayne; several nieces and nephews.
Mike was a veteran firefighter for the Allison #2 Volunteer Fire Company.
Over the years he was an active church member where he served as chair of the board, deacon, worship leader, VBS music teacher, and sang in the chancel choir. He enjoyed camping with his family. Pappy loved spending time with his grandchildren. Mike retired from Sandvik in 2018.
Mike’s family will receive friends from 2 until 8 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the KISH FABRY FUNERAL HOME INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, PA 15475, where his funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with Pastor Roger Diehl officiating. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
