Michael Anthony Bowman

Lemont Furnace
Michael Anthony "Mike" Bowman, 62, of Lemont Furnace, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 24, 2022.
He was born May 20, 1959, in Uniontown, a son of the late Joseph "Red" Bowman and Mamie Hannen Bowman.
Mike formerly was employed at Sunsus and later worked at Stone and Company. He loved spending time with his family, the great outdoors, riding his Harley and caring for his dogs, Ruby and Debo, and his cats, Lucy and Baby. He hated it when another stray was brought into the house, but always grew to love and care for them.
Surviving are his wife, Terry Lynn Santore Bowman; son, Michael Bowman of Pittsburgh, daughter, Melinda "Mindy" Bowman (fiance, Hulie) of Connellsville; sister, Sharon Krause of Butler; father-in-law, William J. "Bill" Santore of Uniontown; brothers-in-law, Michael Santore (Jamie Lynn) of Centerville, and Patrick Santore of Uniontown; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Aveenue, Uniontown, from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday morning. The funeral service will be private, following the visitation, with interment in Mount St. Macrina Cemetery.
