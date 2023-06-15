Uniontown
Michael Anthony Marshall, 23, of Uniontown, departed this life on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Michael was born in Uniontown, on August 3, 1999, the son of Robert Marshall and April Carney.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Tiffany Marshall; brothers, Marc Marshall and Robert Marshall Jr.; brother-in-law, Brandon Harrison; and grandfather, Raymond Marshall.
Michael graduated from Albert Gallatin High School in 2017 and State Career School, where he obtained his CDL license. Michael enjoyed making music, fishing, and spending time with his daughter, A'lora Michael. He was a devoted father, son, brother and friend.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, April Carney (Enrique Mack) of Masontown; daughter, A'lora Marshall; grandmother, Stephanie Angelo; grandfather, Kenny Carney; brothers: Devin, Marcellus and Ameir; sisters: Nicole (Tamerick), Katrina, Danielle, Victoria, Kennedy, Gabriel, Malissa and Marqueta; his brothers from another mother: Nate, PJ, Travon and Dante Morris; and a special aunt, Anitra Dues Host; cousin, Janelle; and several loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
The family asks that you contact them directly for service information.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A. Dolfi, FD.
