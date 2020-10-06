Uniontown
Michael Boris Perieff, 55, of Uniontown, went to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, September 24, 2020. He was born June 6, 1965, in San Francisco, Calif., to Boris and Betty Kidwell Perieff.
Mike was a coach and mentor to many, and his life was defined by his love of family and friends and his unselfish gift of loyalty, inspiration and camaraderie. Mike’s ‘Aloha Spirit” was contagious and always generated laughing eyes and smiling faces to all those in his presence. All things sports were the plan of the dayand Mike parlayed that enthusiasm into a lifetime of coaching and mentoring young athletes to “Find another gear!” Mike believed in people that did not believe in themselves. Mike always had your backa true superhero and Warrior Poet. What mattered to Mike was not what you bought but what you built, not what you got but what you gave.
Mike played collegiate soccer at San Diego State College and was forever an Aztec at heart. He served as an assistant coach to the mens’ and womens’ basketball teams at Penn State University Fayette Campus, and trained several collegiate student athletes, some of whom are in the midst of their quest. Mike would train anyone who hungered “to be great” at any sport no matter the age or gender.
In addition to his parents, Michael leaves behind his son, Spencer Perieff of Uniontown; and grandson Hudson.
Professional arrangements are under the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 7.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
Masks are required during visitation.
