formerly of Fairchance
Michael C. “Mike” Brensy, 79, of Fairfax Station, Va., formerly from Fairchance, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022.
He was born June 5, 1943, in Fairchance, a son of Michael C. Brensy, Sr. and Elizabeth S. Boofer Brensy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, the Rev. Canon Joseph L. Sredinski.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Patricia L. Sredinski Brensy; four sons, Michael, Mark, Matthew (Julie Taylor) and Christopher; granddaughter, Kathryn; his sister, Claramae (Charles) Chury of Elyria, Ohio; brother-in-law, James (Patricia) Sredinski of Franklin; sister-in-law, Sr. Jolenta Sredinski of Pittsburgh; and brother-in-law, Charles N. Sredinski of Naples, Fla.; and many cousins, nephews and nieces.
Mike was a logistician by trade while serving as a civilian employee with Headquarters, United States Air Force and as a loggie with the Logistics Directorate, Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. Mike was instrumental in establishing a Logistics Systems Division, where he served as deputy director.
He was a recipient of many joint meritorious awards and certifications for his professional service culminating in a 39-year career with a Joint Distinguished Civilian Service Award by the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the time of his retirement from civil service in December 1999.
In addition to his public service, Mike also served in the private sector as operations / project manager for BBN Technologies and Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) until his retirement in 2012.
Mike also served with the U.S. Army (1966-1968) as a personnel specialist while stationed in the Republic of DaNang, Vietnam.
Mike was a Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Sir Knight, Fr. Thomas Casey Assembly #3596, Fairfax Station, Va.
Friends will be received from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m., the time of a Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, October 6, in Church of the Nativity, 6400 Nativity Lane, Burke, Va. A rosary will be said by the Knights of Columbus during the viewing and the Rev. John Kelly will celebrate the Mass. Interment will follow at St. Mary of Sorrows Historic Cemetery in Fairfax.
