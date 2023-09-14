Granville
Michael Costa, the consummate winemaker, gardener, dancer and Italian gentleman, died on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the age of 96.
Mike was born in Granville, in 1927. His father, Antonio, died when he was 24 months old at the beginning of the Great Depression.
Mike went to work milking cows and shoveling coal at an early age to help support his mother, Mary, and his three sisters, Joan, Anne Natalia and Josephine (all predeceased). He started working at the Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel, Allenport Plant, when he was 17 years old and worked there until his retirement.
He was drafted into the Army and turned 18 years old in 1945 while very seasick on a ship to Europe, shortly after the Battle of the Bulge.
After the war, Mike returned to work at Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel, saved his money and bought a brand new Willys Jeepster ragtop convertible, the only convertible in Granville. Thereafter, Mike met, and wooed Gerry Clendaniel, and they were married and had two children, Mary and Michael. Mike and Gerry were married for over 50 years until Gerry's death in 2011.
Mike went to the school of hard knocks at "Granville University" where he met his friend of 85 years, Frank "Sonny" Bruni. Sonny and Mike spoke every day during their morning phone call ritual. Mike was a great friend to many others, including: Paul, Tio, Pete, Butch, Ozie, Rich and Ralph, and to others who have already passed: Del, Edgar, Rich and Sam.
Mike loved animals, especially his dogs and his pet crow, Jack, who he taught to talk and do tricks. He was especially proud of the giant tomatoes he grew in his garden, his dandelion and chokecherry wine, and never passed up a chance to go dancing. Mike was a member of the California Hill Gun Club, the Roscoe Sportsman's Club, the West Brownsville American Legion, and the VFW of Connellsville.
Mike is survived by his children, Mary and Michael; his granddaughter, Nicole; his nieces and nephews, Robert, Carol, Cynthia, Bryan and Valerie; as well as his long-time lady friend, Mary Rizak.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 15th and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 16th, in the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California.
Interment will follow at the Lafayette Memorial Park, Briar Hill.
Mike did not want people to mourn his death, but wanted a party to celebrate his life, which will be held at the California Hill Gun Club, 150 California Road, Brownsville, starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 16th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.