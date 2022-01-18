Michael D. Mateleska

Bobtown
Michael “Mike” David Mateleska, 63, of Hewitt, Texas, and formerly of Bobtown, Pa., passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022.
He was born on June 13, 1958, in Waynesburg, a son of the late George and Pauline Beck Mateleska. Mike grew up in Bobtown where he played saxophone in the school band. He attended West Virginia University, and graduated with an associate degree in electrical engineering from Fairmont State University.
Mike moved to Richardson, Texas, for work, where he met his wife, Janice. They were married on July 16, 1983, in Farmers Branch, Texas.
Mike worked for L3 Harris for 41 years as an engineering manager before retiring in February of 2021.
In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking, taking his boat out on the lake, and a having good glass of wine. He especially loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife, Janice; a daughter, Ashley Smith (Kain); a son, Michael; and three grandchildren, Kaiden, Maddie and Ian.
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Mateleska.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a graveside committal service at 12 p.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022 at the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Point Marion, Pa. The Rev. J. Francis Frazer will officiate. Local arrangements are entrusted to the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, Carmichaels, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the American Heart Association or to the American Lung Association.
For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
