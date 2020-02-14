Hillsboro
Michael D. Turosik, 68, of Hillsboro died February 7, 2020, in Hillsboro. Mr. Turosik was a security guard. Born June 9, 1951, in Brownsville, he was a son of the late Dorothy Ruffcorn and Michael Turosik.
He is survived by his wife, Judith A. Shaffor Turosik; three daughters: Tonya Turosik of Brownsville, Amanda (Jason) Woodward of Hillsboro and Mindy (Jeff) LaPanne of Goldsboro, N.C.; a brother: Danny Turosik of Brownsville; and four grandchildren: Michael, Katelyn, Cearia and Celeste.
Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the ASPCA.
