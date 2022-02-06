Masontown
Michael David Babyak, 76, of Masontown, passed away Monday, February 1, 2022, in Mount Macrina Manor, Uniontown. He was born October 2, 1945, at home in Crucible, the youngest son of the late Michael and Susan Marie Babyak.
He graduated from Cumberland Township High School in 1966 and enlisted in the Air Force, where he received the rank of staff sergeant.
After being honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1970, he met his future wife, Darlene Doris Farrier, who was the love of his life. They married March 6, 1971, in Masontown Methodist Church, Masontown.
Mike had worked at Uniontown Hospital as a nurse's aid for 40 years until his retirement in 2012.
Mike enjoyed playing dartball for the church with his brother-in-law, Robert Robinson.
He was predeceased by his parents, Michael and Susan Marie Babyak of Crucible; his wife of 41 years, Darlene Doris; his brother, George Babyak and wife Carol; and sisters, Mary Yelinek and husband Albert, and Eleanor Dellavecchio and husband Rudy; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Margaret Farrier of Masontown; his sister-in-law, Elaine Farrier Smitley of Masontown; brothers-in-law, Robert Farrier of Carmichaels, Edward Farrier of Dunbar; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Dolores Farrier Robinson and Robert Robinson of Masontown. Mike was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
He is survived by sister-in-law, Maureen Farrier of Carmichaels; and by many nieces, nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.
His arrangements are being handled by the BERNARD TOWNSEND FUNERAL HOME, Masontown.
Michael requested a small family gathering at the gravesite, which will be announced at a later date.
