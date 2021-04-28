formerly of Uniontown
Michael E. Glusica Jr., 62, of Mt. Braddock, passed Sunday, April 25, 2021, in West Virginia. Born December 31, 1958, in Uniontown, he was a son of the late Michael E. Sr. and Barbara Peccon Glusica; brother of Michele (Mickey) Livingston of Mt. Braddock, Sue Ann (Richard) Criswell of Rochester and Joseph (Willie) Glusica of Uniontown; uncle of Richard, Eva, Jessica and Torin Criswell, Jason, Amanda and Olivia Glusica, and the late Mickey Livingston Jr.; great-uncle of Mickey Livingston III.
Mike was a graduate of Laurel Highlands Class of 1976, an Army veteran, a member of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Church, and worked for Permacoat. He lived in Connecticut for a short time and worked as a security guard for the Mohican and Foxwood casinos.
Services are private for family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude's Children's Hospital in his memory.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.