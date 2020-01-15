Hopwood
Michael Edward Kulenovic, 46, of Hopwood, passed away Sunday, January 13, 2020. He was born May 3, 1973, in Uniontown. He was a son of the late Samuel Kulenovic.
He is survived by his mother, Barbara Friend Kulenovic of Smithfield; his wife, Shelley Dubovich Kulenovic of Hopwood; daughter, Kaitlyn Kulenovic; mother and father-in-law, Nick and Bonnie Dubovich of Footedale; brothers and sisters, Sherry Opel (Rex) of Uniontown, Michelle Hughes (Jeremy) Smithfield, Keith Kulenovic of Monogahalia; brother and sisters- in-law, Janet Colebank (Lloyd) of Newell, Nick "Bud" Dubovich (Missy) of Footedale, Bradley "Fred" Dubovich; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Michael was a well sight manager for Chevron Corporation for 11 years and he enjoyed spending time with family. Michael also enjoyed riding motorcycles, side by sides and boating. He was a member of the North Union Veterans of Foreign War.
Friends will be received in THE DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, Thursday, January 16, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday, January 17, from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of the service. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com
