Uniontown
Michael Edward Marion Skocik passed away suddenly Tuesday, February 15, 2022, from complications of cancer.
He was born in Uniontown November 24, 1949. He was a graduate of Fairchance Georges High School in 1967, and was a graduate of California University in Pennsylvania in 1971 and achieved an advanced degree from L'Ecole Francaise of Middlebury College in Vermont. He taught courses in advanced French in a major secondary school in Southwestern Pennsylvania. He lived for an extended period of time in Toulouse, France.
Michael was formerly married to Carol Haut of Pennsylvania. Carrying on his legacy are his sons, Collin and Johnathan Skocik; and brothers, Joseph, Jerry and Raymond Skocik.
Michael was preceded in death by two brothers, Andrew and John Skocik Sr.
He was a loving brother and a friend to all, and he will be sadly missed. It is sad that we can't tell you the whole story of Michael's life - he was a great person loved by everyone.
