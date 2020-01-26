White Oak
September 19, 1953 - January 19, 2020
Michael Edward Scott proudly served his country in the United States Navy.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. Mike's professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, Perryopolis, PA.
