Marion, Ohio
Michael Edward Zentkovich, 70, of Marion, Ohio, passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023, in Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Michael was born March 21, 1953, in Uniontown, a son of the late George and Josephine Checkle Zentkovich.
He graduated from German Township High School in 1971.
He was united in marriage to Dolores Hanzes May 6, 1978, in Uniontown.
Michael enjoyed being outdoors, where he took great pride in his beautiful flower gardens, tending to his vegetable garden and watching the birds. He was an avid Penn State Football and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Above all he was a kind and loving husband, dad, Pappy and brother.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Dolores Zentkovich; daughters, Megan (Andy) Moore and Michele (Rich) Spurck; grandchildren, Allison, Amelia, Audrey and Abigail Moore, and Clayton Spurck; and siblings, Andrew James (the late Sandy) Zentkovich, Josephine (Donald) Cunningham, Margaret (Leroy) Toothman, Teresa Zentkovich, Veronica (Dennis) Schiffbauer, Kay (Jack) Breakiron, and Barbara (Larry) Gibel; and sister-in-law, Margaret Mari.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Mary David and George (the late Lorraine) Zentkovich.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 26, in St. Mary Catholic Church, 251 North Main Street, Marion, Ohio, with Fr. Edward Shikina officiating.
SNYDER FUNERAL HOMES was honored to serve the Zentkovich family. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.