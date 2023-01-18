Michael Eugene Bork

McClellandtown
Michael E. Bork, 63, of McClellandtown, passed away unexpectedly, in his home, Sunday, January 15, 2023.
He was born June 22, 1959, in Macon, Mo.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Maynard Bork and Virginia Marchetti Bork.
Surviving are his loving wife of 35 years, Linda Sue Halbrook Bork; four children, Kenneth Bork (Kimberly Kovach), Lisa (Shaun) Cunningham), David (Brittany) Bork and James (Urriah) Bork; and grandchildren, Christian, Diane, Dylan, Evan, Avery, Lillith and Ryan.
He was a certified electrician by trade. He loved hunting, fishing, bargain hunting at flea markets and yard sales, and spending time with his family.
Michael was an active member of the McClellandtown Presbyterian Church serving the congregation in the choir and on the Deacon Board. He also volunteered for over 30 years at the church's food pantry.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 noon Saturday, January 21, in McClellandtown Presbyterian Church, 292 Springer Road, McClellandtown. The Memorial Service and Celebration of Michael's Life will immediately follow, with Pastor Richard Noftzger officiating.
Interment will follow in Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown, with a meal to follow in the church's Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the McClellandtown Presbyterian Church Food Pantry, P.O. Box 66, McClellandtown, PA 15458.
