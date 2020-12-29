Connellsville
Michael F. Freed, 73, of Connellsville, died Friday, December 25, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital due to heart complications. He was born November 19, 1947, in Connellsville, a son of the late Joseph and Alice Ringler Freed.
Mike was a 1966 graduate of Connellsville High School. He then joined the U.S. Marine Corps and retired from there. He served his country during the Vietnam War.
He later worked as a coal miner retiring from Consol Energy. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife, Marian L. Gannon Freed; his children, Mikki McMullen of Connellsville, David McMullen and wife Lynne of Pittsburgh, Bryan McMullen of Connellsville, and Kathy Freed Popovich and husband Sam of Dunbar; five grandchildren, Rachael Szabo, Sam McMullen, Connor McMullen, Alice Popovich and Avery Popovich; one brother, Joseph “Bud” Freed and wife Sharon of North Carolina; one sister, Carol Shaffer and husband Wayne of South Connellsville; several nieces and nephews; and his special buddy, “Ace” Popovich.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, where a blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 30, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, with the Rev. Paul Lisik as celebrant. Private interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. All attending will be required to wear a mask in both the funeral home and the church and practice social distancing. Military honors will be accorded by the Connellsville American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars Honor Guard.
